Bowling Green vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) and the Toledo Rockets (27-4) squaring off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 11.
The Falcons enter this game following a 70-61 win against Ball State on Friday.
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Toledo 69
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons picked up their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bowling Green is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
- Bowling Green has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 65) on January 18
- 70-61 over Ball State (No. 75) on March 10
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on March 1
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on January 21
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game, with a +465 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (16th in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (159th in college basketball).
- Bowling Green has averaged 2.8 fewer points in MAC games (75.3) than overall (78.1).
- The Falcons average 82.3 points per game at home, and 74.9 on the road.
- Bowling Green is conceding more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (64.4).
- The Falcons have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 72.5 points per contest, 5.6 fewer points their than season average of 78.1.
