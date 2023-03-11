Saturday's game features the Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) and the Toledo Rockets (27-4) squaring off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 11.

The Falcons enter this game following a 70-61 win against Ball State on Friday.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Toledo 69

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons picked up their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bowling Green is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
  • Bowling Green has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 65) on January 18
  • 70-61 over Ball State (No. 75) on March 10
  • 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on March 1
  • 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on February 11
  • 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on January 21

Bowling Green Performance Insights

  • The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game, with a +465 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (16th in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (159th in college basketball).
  • Bowling Green has averaged 2.8 fewer points in MAC games (75.3) than overall (78.1).
  • The Falcons average 82.3 points per game at home, and 74.9 on the road.
  • Bowling Green is conceding more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (64.4).
  • The Falcons have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 72.5 points per contest, 5.6 fewer points their than season average of 78.1.

