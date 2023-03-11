Saturday's contest at Alico Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) matching up with the Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-60 win as our model heavily favors FGCU.

The Eagles enter this contest after a 51-34 win against Austin Peay on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 88-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 70-53 win on January 2 -- their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Eagles are 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

FGCU has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (15).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 26

Liberty Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Flames defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, the No. 31 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-78 on January 21, it was their season's signature win.

The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (11).

Liberty has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on January 21

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 68) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 158) on January 26

84-56 at home over Lipscomb (No. 191) on March 8

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 191) on January 28

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles average 77.9 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 55.7 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +754 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.2 points per game.

FGCU is averaging 82.1 points per game this year in conference games, which is 4.2 more points per game than its overall average (77.9).

The Eagles are scoring 75.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better offensively, averaging 82 points per contest.

FGCU surrenders 51.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 57.4 on the road.

The Eagles have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 78.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.3 points more than the 77.9 they've scored this year.

Liberty Performance Insights