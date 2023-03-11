The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (27-4) will aim to claim C-USA championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 2 Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-12) on Saturday at 5:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Toppers' 70 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 56.2 the Lady Raiders give up.
  • Western Kentucky is 16-10 when it scores more than 56.2 points.
  • Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 70 points.
  • The Lady Raiders put up 73.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.3 the Lady Toppers allow.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Western Kentucky has a 15-5 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Lady Raiders are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 14.1% lower than the Lady Toppers concede to opponents (55.4%).
  • The Lady Toppers' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Lady Raiders have conceded.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 UTEP W 72-68 Murphy Athletic Center
3/9/2023 Charlotte W 84-53 Ford Center at The Star
3/10/2023 UTEP W 68-62 Ford Center at The Star
3/11/2023 Western Kentucky - Ford Center at The Star

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 North Texas W 76-67 E. A. Diddle Arena
3/9/2023 UAB W 71-67 Ford Center at The Star
3/10/2023 UTSA W 70-55 Ford Center at The Star
3/11/2023 Middle Tennessee - Ford Center at The Star

