Toledo vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) and the Toledo Rockets (27-4) squaring off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 11.
The Rockets are coming off of a 68-58 win against Kent State in their most recent game on Friday.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Toledo 69
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Rockets defeated the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, 71-68, on December 8.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rockets are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
- Toledo has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8
- 62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 59) on March 4
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 75) on February 25
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on January 11
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on January 14
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets have a +342 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.6 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and are giving up 62.6 per outing to rank 129th in college basketball.
- On offense, Toledo is scoring 74.9 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (73.6 points per game) is 1.3 PPG lower.
- At home, the Rockets are putting up 1.8 more points per game (74.9) than they are when playing on the road (73.1).
- Defensively, Toledo has played better in home games this year, giving up 59.7 points per game, compared to 65.3 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Rockets have been putting up 74.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 73.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
