The MAC championship will be decided Saturday, as the No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (27-4) meet the No. 2 Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) at 11:00 AM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons score 15.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (62.6).
  • Bowling Green is 25-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • Toledo has a 25-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The Rockets record 73.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 63.5 the Falcons allow.
  • Toledo is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
  • Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • This year the Rockets are shooting 50.0% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons give up.
  • The Falcons' 35.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Rockets have conceded.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Bowling Green W 62-56 Savage Arena
3/8/2023 Buffalo W 75-74 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/10/2023 Kent State W 68-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/11/2023 Bowling Green - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Bowling Green Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Toledo L 62-56 Savage Arena
3/8/2023 Eastern Michigan W 70-36 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/10/2023 Ball State W 70-61 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/11/2023 Toledo - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.