How to Watch the Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) are taking the court in the MAC championship game against the No. 1 Toledo Rockets (27-4). The title game is set for Saturday at 11:00 AM.
Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons score an average of 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Bowling Green is 25-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
- Toledo is 25-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.1 points.
- The 73.6 points per game the Rockets average are 10.1 more points than the Falcons allow (63.5).
- Toledo is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- This year the Rockets are shooting 50% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons give up.
- The Falcons shoot 35.3% from the field, five% lower than the Rockets allow.
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 62-56
|Savage Arena
|3/8/2023
|Buffalo
|W 75-74
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Kent State
|W 68-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
