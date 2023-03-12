Sunday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Boston University squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Terriers head into this game on the heels of an 84-68 win over Army on Thursday.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57

Boston University Schedule Analysis

Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on February 15, the Terriers captured their signature win of the season, a 66-59 home victory.

Boston University has 21 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders beat the No. 113-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Boston University Terriers, 57-53, on March 1, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Holy Cross has 19 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on March 1

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 123) on December 3

71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on March 9

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 11

59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 18

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers average 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +366 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Boston University's offense has been more effective in Patriot games this year, averaging 71.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.2 PPG.

The Terriers are posting 74.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.

Boston University is surrendering 58.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 55.9.

The Terriers have been scoring 73.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 69.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

