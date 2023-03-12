Boston University vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (24-7) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Boston University squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Terriers head into this game on the heels of an 84-68 win over Army on Thursday.
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston University vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 64, Holy Cross 57
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on February 15, the Terriers captured their signature win of the season, a 66-59 home victory.
- Boston University has 21 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 159) on February 15
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 204) on February 25
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 28
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 233) on January 11
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders beat the No. 113-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Boston University Terriers, 57-53, on March 1, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Holy Cross has 19 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on March 1
- 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 123) on December 3
- 71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on March 9
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 204) on January 11
- 59-49 on the road over Colgate (No. 233) on January 18
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers average 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +366 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game.
- Boston University's offense has been more effective in Patriot games this year, averaging 71.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.2 PPG.
- The Terriers are posting 74.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.
- Boston University is surrendering 58.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 55.9.
- The Terriers have been scoring 73.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 69.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 61.6 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and giving up 54.5 per outing, 14th in college basketball) and have a +220 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Holy Cross is putting up more points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (61.6) in 2022-23.
- The Crusaders are putting up more points at home (62 per game) than away (61.3).
- Holy Cross is conceding more points at home (55.4 per game) than on the road (53.8).
- The Crusaders are tallying 63.8 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 61.6.
