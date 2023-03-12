Sunday's game at Rothman Center has the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) matching up with the Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-52 victory as our model heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson.

In their last time out, the Knights won on Thursday 59-40 against Saint Francis (BKN).

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 52

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Knights beat the Davidson Wildcats 49-43 on November 23.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-2 (.917%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Best Wins

49-43 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 23

63-51 over UIC (No. 192) on November 21

62-49 on the road over Bucknell (No. 246) on November 16

62-51 at home over Cornell (No. 266) on November 12

62-52 on the road over Merrimack (No. 305) on January 8

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a 70-67 win on February 16. It was their signature victory of the season.

Sacred Heart has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14), but also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses (nine).

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on February 16

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 120) on January 21

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254) on December 11

68-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 305) on March 9

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 307) on February 2

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights have a +408 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 166th in college basketball and are giving up 52.1 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball.

In conference action, Fairleigh Dickinson averages more points per contest (69.4) than its overall average (65.7).

Offensively, the Knights have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 67.8 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Fairleigh Dickinson is ceding 49.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 55.2.

On offense, the Knights have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 68.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 65.7 they've put up over the course of this year.

Sacred Heart Performance Insights