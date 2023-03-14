The San Jose Sharks (19-36-12), losers of six straight home games, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-38-7) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Sharks (-145) Blue Jackets (+125) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 17 of the 58 games, or 29.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has a record of 14-37 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 34 of 65 times.

Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Rankings

Sharks Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 192 (24th) Goals 168 (30th) 251 (31st) Goals Allowed 243 (29th) 33 (26th) Power Play Goals 31 (29th) 36 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 6.9 goals.

The Blue Jackets' 168 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 243 total, which ranks 29th among NHL teams.

Their -75 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

