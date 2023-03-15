Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) are 2.5-point underdogs against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - 76ers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

  • Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 2.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (222)
  • The 76ers have had more success against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, tallying an ATS record of 39-28-0, as opposed to the 38-32-1 mark of the Cavs.
  • Philadelphia (23-18) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (56.1%) than Cleveland (4-6) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (40%).
  • Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (35 out of 71). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (37 out of 67).
  • The 76ers have a .723 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-13) this season while the Cavaliers have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-12).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

  • Cleveland is 25th in the NBA in points scored (112.1 per game) and best in points conceded (106.6).
  • The Cavaliers are 18th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
  • Cleveland takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.

