Bowling Green vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (27-6) and the Liberty Lady Flames (24-8) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 72-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Falcons suffered a 73-58 loss to Toledo.
Bowling Green vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Liberty 65
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons captured their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.
- The Falcons have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).
- Bowling Green has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 59) on January 18
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1
- 70-61 over Ball State (No. 76) on March 10
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 105) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on January 21
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons average 77.5 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per outing (164th in college basketball). They have a +450 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game.
- On offense, Bowling Green is posting 75.3 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (77.5 points per game) is 2.2 PPG higher.
- At home, the Falcons are averaging 7.4 more points per game (82.3) than they are when playing on the road (74.9).
- Defensively Bowling Green has played worse at home this season, allowing 64.9 points per game, compared to 64.4 in road games.
- The Falcons' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 70.2 points a contest compared to the 77.5 they've averaged this year.
