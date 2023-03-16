How to Watch UCLA vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) on Thursday. This 2-15 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 10:05 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: truTV
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- In games UCLA shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 19-1 overall.
- The Bruins are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 157th.
- The 73.9 points per game the Bruins score are 5.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (68.6).
- When UCLA scores more than 68.6 points, it is 19-2.
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- This season, UNC Asheville has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 297th.
- The Bulldogs' 75 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- UNC Asheville is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison
- UCLA is averaging 77.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bruins have played better at home this year, surrendering 57.5 points per game, compared to 61.4 in road games.
- UCLA is draining 6.6 threes per game, which is 0.9 more than it is averaging away from home (5.7). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.9% when playing at home and 37.1% in road games.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UNC Asheville scores 79.6 points per game. Away, it scores 71.9.
- The Bulldogs are giving up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (72.9).
- At home, UNC Asheville makes 7.7 triples per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Colorado
|W 80-69
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Oregon
|W 75-56
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/11/2023
|Arizona
|L 61-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/16/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Golden 1 Center
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 75-66
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 66-62
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Campbell
|W 77-73
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Golden 1 Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.