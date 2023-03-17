The No. 3 Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 UCSB Gauchos (27-7) are poised to meet in their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 1:30 PM on TNT. Baylor is a 10.5-point favorite in this matchup. Here's everything you need to know about this South Region matchup as you fill out your brackets. The over/under in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -10.5 143.5

Baylor vs UCSB Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bears have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

Baylor has been at least a -600 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Bears.

So far this season, UCSB has put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread.

The Gauchos have been listed as an underdog of +425 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSB has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Baylor vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 19 63.3% 77.2 149.4 70.3 135.9 145.4 UCSB 9 30% 72.2 149.4 65.6 135.9 132.7

Additional Baylor vs UCSB Insights & Trends

Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Bears have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.

UCSB is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Gauchos have hit the over seven times.

The Bears put up 77.2 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 65.6 the Gauchos allow.

Baylor is 15-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 65.6 points.

The Gauchos put up an average of 72.2 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bears allow to opponents.

UCSB has put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 16-0 overall record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 16-14-0 4-2 17-13-0 UCSB 18-12-0 0-0 18-12-0

Baylor vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits

Baylor UCSB 14-3 Home Record 12-3 5-5 Away Record 10-4 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

