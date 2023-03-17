On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) take the court against the Washington Wizards (32-37) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+

BSOH and NBCS-DC+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +382 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.1 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are allowing 106.8 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Wizards put up 113 points per game (21st in league) while allowing 113.2 per outing (14th in NBA). They have a -14 scoring differential.

These two teams score 225.1 points per game between them, 3.6 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 220 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has compiled a 37-33-2 record against the spread this season.

Washington has compiled a 33-34-2 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4500 +1500 - Wizards +100000 +50000 +600

