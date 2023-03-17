The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:55 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kent State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Kent State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Kent State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Indiana has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.

Kent State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The implied probability of Kent State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

