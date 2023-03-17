The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:55 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.

Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Kent State has a 21-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 254th.

The Golden Flashes average 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.5).

When Kent State gives up fewer than 75 points, it is 23-4.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Kent State is scoring 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).

The Golden Flashes concede 65.7 points per game at home, and 65.2 away.

Beyond the arc, Kent State knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) as well.

