How to Watch Kent State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:55 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.
Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Kent State has a 21-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 254th.
- The Golden Flashes average 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.5).
- When Kent State gives up fewer than 75 points, it is 23-4.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Kent State is scoring 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).
- The Golden Flashes concede 65.7 points per game at home, and 65.2 away.
- Beyond the arc, Kent State knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) as well.
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 76-57
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Akron
|W 79-73
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Toledo
|W 93-78
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/17/2023
|Indiana
|-
|MVP Arena
