An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 5-seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) take the court against the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 2:00 PM, on TBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 17-13-2 ATS record so far this year.

In the Gaels' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

VCU has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

Rams games have gone over the point total 14 out of 34 times this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Saint Mary's (CA) is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).

The Gaels were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +5000, Saint Mary's (CA) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rams' national championship odds have dropped from +20000 at the start of the season to +50000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.

VCU has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

