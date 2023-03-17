An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest tips off at 12:40 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: truTV

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 20 out of the Musketeers' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Kennesaw State has put together a 20-10-1 ATS record so far this season.

In the Owls' 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Xavier is 18th-best in the country. It is five spots below that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.

The Musketeers have had the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.