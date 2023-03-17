An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest tips off at 12:40 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-12.5) 154.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Xavier (-12.5) 154 -850 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Xavier (-11.5) 151.5 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

  • Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 20 out of the Musketeers' 32 games this season have hit the over.
  • Kennesaw State has put together a 20-10-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • In the Owls' 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Xavier is 18th-best in the country. It is five spots below that, 23rd-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Musketeers have had the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

