Friday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) versus the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-70 in favor of Xavier, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:40 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kennesaw State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 12.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 154.5 over/under.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Kennesaw State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Pick ATS: Kennesaw State (+12.5)



Kennesaw State (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier is 16-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Kennesaw State's 19-9-0 ATS record. The Musketeers have hit the over in 19 games, while Owls games have gone over 17 times. The two teams score 156.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests, while Kennesaw State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +250 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 74.1 per outing (295th in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.9 per outing.

Xavier connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 39.5% from deep while its opponents hit 35.9% from long range.

The Musketeers record 101.4 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while giving up 92.2 points per 100 possessions (199th in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (231st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (214th in college basketball).

