How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) square off on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 12:40 PM.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.
- In games Xavier shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 23-6 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 202nd.
- The Musketeers score 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls give up (68.9).
- When Xavier totals more than 68.9 points, it is 23-3.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier averages 83.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Musketeers are ceding 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).
- When playing at home, Xavier is averaging 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|DePaul
|W 89-84
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Creighton
|W 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Marquette
|L 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
