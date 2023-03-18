The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Maryland Terrapins at 9:40 PM ET. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Terrapins' Jahmir Young are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama's Last Game

In its most recent game, Alabama topped Texas A&M-CC on Thursday, 96-75. Its top scorer was Nick Pringle with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Maryland's Last Game

Maryland won its previous game against West Virginia, 67-65, on Thursday. Julian Reese starred with 17 points, and also had nine boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Reese 17 9 3 0 3 0 Hakim Hart 15 3 4 2 0 1 Donta Scott 11 8 1 2 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller posts 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Noah Clowney averages 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 29.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Sears posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Charles Bediako averages 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 65.1% from the floor.

Jahvon Quinerly is tops on the Crimson Tide at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 1.9 rebounds and 8.3 points.

Maryland Players to Watch

Reese is the Terrapins' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he contributes 11.4 points and 1 assists.

The Terrapins get 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Donta Scott.

The Terrapins get 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Hakim Hart.

Don Carey gets the Terrapins 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 19.8 8.3 2.2 1 1.1 2.7 Charles Bediako 7.8 7.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.8 7.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 Jahvon Quinerly 10.6 2.2 4.2 0.9 0 1.4 Mark Sears 9.2 2.1 1.9 0.5 0 1.6

Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)