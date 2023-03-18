The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) play the Hofstra Pride (25-9) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Cincinnati has put together a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 322nd.

The Bearcats' 77.3 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 66 the Pride give up to opponents.

Cincinnati has a 17-6 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cincinnati averages 82.6 points per game. Away, it averages 70.1.

In 2022-23 the Bearcats are giving up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (71.4).

Cincinnati makes fewer 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (9.1). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (36.1%).

Cincinnati Schedule