Cleveland State vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Villanova Wildcats (28-6) and the Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) squaring off at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-59 victory for heavily favored Villanova according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Vikings took care of business in their last game 73-61 against Green Bay on Tuesday.
Cleveland State vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Cleveland State vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 71, Cleveland State 59
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings' best win this season came in a 73-61 victory on March 7 against the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
- Cleveland State has 22 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-61 over Green Bay (No. 61) on March 7
- 90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 63) on November 15
- 63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on March 6
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on February 16
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +580 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.4 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Cleveland State has averaged 76.4 points per game in Horizon play, and 74.5 overall.
- The Vikings are scoring fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than on the road (76.6).
- Cleveland State allows 51.6 points per game at home, and 64.7 on the road.
- While the Vikings are putting up 74.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 70.1 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.