How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (28-6) take on the No. 13 Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Cleveland State vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Cleveland State is 25-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- Villanova is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Wildcats put up 70.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.4 the Vikings give up.
- Villanova has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 57.4 points.
- Cleveland State is 25-1 when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Vikings give up.
- The Vikings make 26.2% of their shots from the field, 11.8% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 65-52
|Wolstein Center
|3/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-60
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Green Bay
|W 73-61
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
