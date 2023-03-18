An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Raiders' 73.8 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 58.6 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Colorado is 22-5 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Buffaloes average 12.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Lady Raiders give up (56.7).
  • Colorado is 22-3 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Buffaloes shoot 41.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders allow defensively.
  • The Lady Raiders' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Cal W 95-69 CU Events Center
3/2/2023 Oregon State W 62-54 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 Washington State L 61-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/18/2023 Middle Tennessee - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Charlotte W 84-53 Ford Center at The Star
3/10/2023 UTEP W 68-62 Ford Center at The Star
3/11/2023 Western Kentucky W 82-70 Ford Center at The Star
3/18/2023 Colorado - Cameron Indoor Stadium

