Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and James Madison Dukes (26-7) squaring off at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Buckeyes dropped their last game 105-72 against Iowa on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 61

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Buckeyes captured their signature win of the season, a 79-75 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.

The Buckeyes have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).

Ohio State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

JMU Schedule Analysis

Against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Dukes registered their signature win of the season on November 23, a 67-63 home victory.

According to the RPI, the Buckeyes have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 119th-most in Division 1.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 95) on December 21

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 129) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16

81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 80.8 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball while giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 278th in college basketball) and have a +400 scoring differential overall.

With 74.8 points per game in Big Ten contests, Ohio State is averaging 6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.8 PPG).

The Buckeyes are averaging 82.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (78).

In home games, Ohio State is surrendering 2.5 fewer points per game (64.5) than when playing on the road (67).

The Buckeyes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 74.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.5 points fewer than the 80.8 they've scored this season.

JMU Performance Insights