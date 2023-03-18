Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and James Madison Dukes (26-7) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Buckeyes fell in their most recent game 105-72 against Iowa on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 61

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes defeated the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Buckeyes have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).

Ohio State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 22) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

JMU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 23, the Dukes beat the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 96 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-63.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Buckeyes are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 121st-most victories.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 96) on November 23

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 97) on December 21

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 128) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 146) on February 16

81-51 over Texas State (No. 146) on March 6

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +400 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per contest (278th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Ohio State averages fewer points per contest (74.8) than its season average (80.8).

The Buckeyes are putting up 82.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 78 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Ohio State is surrendering 64.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 67.

The Buckeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 74.3 points a contest compared to the 80.8 they've averaged this season.

JMU Performance Insights