The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) face off against the No. 14 James Madison Dukes (26-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, beginning at 1:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes put up an average of 69.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes give up.
  • JMU is 15-0 when it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • Ohio State's record is 17-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The Buckeyes record 20.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Dukes allow (60.2).
  • When Ohio State scores more than 60.2 points, it is 23-4.
  • JMU is 23-7 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
  • The Buckeyes are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (39.3%).
  • The Dukes shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.7% lower than the Buckeyes allow.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan W 81-79 Target Center
3/4/2023 Indiana W 79-75 Target Center
3/5/2023 Iowa L 105-72 Target Center
3/18/2023 JMU - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.