How to Watch the Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) on Saturday. This 8-9 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:00 PM.
Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cowgirls give up to opponents.
- Miami (FL) is 13-4 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
- Oklahoma State is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.
- The 75.8 points per game the Cowgirls record are 12.0 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.8).
- Oklahoma State has a 19-8 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- Miami (FL) is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
- The Cowgirls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.0% lower than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (44.2%).
- The Hurricanes shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Cowgirls allow.
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 80-71
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/10/2023
|West Virginia
|W 62-61
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Texas
|L 64-57
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/18/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Assembly Hall
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Virginia
|W 85-74
|Watsco Center
|3/2/2023
|Boston College
|W 84-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Assembly Hall
