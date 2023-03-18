Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (27-8) and Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) squaring off at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Penn State. The total is currently listed at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Texas (-5.5)



Texas (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread, while Penn State's ATS record this season is 20-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Nittany Lions are 18-14-0. The teams score an average of 150.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +374 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (40th in college basketball) and allow 67.2 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Texas pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (165th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns rank 51st in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 38th in college basketball, allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 11.1 (100th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Nittany Lions have a +154 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.4 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and are allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 121st in college basketball.

Penn State loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 30 rebounds per game, 279th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.7.

Penn State hits 3.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.5 (fourth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Penn State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Nittany Lions commit 8.4 per game (fourth in college basketball) and force 8.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.