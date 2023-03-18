How to Watch the Toledo vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 12 Toledo Rockets (28-4) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) on Saturday. This 5-12 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 3:30 PM.
Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Toledo vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.1 the Cyclones allow.
- When it scores more than 64.1 points, Toledo is 21-2.
- Iowa State's record is 15-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
- The 75.5 points per game the Cyclones put up are 13.1 more points than the Rockets allow (62.4).
- Iowa State is 19-6 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- When Toledo allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 23-3.
- The Cyclones are making 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Rockets concede to opponents (37.8%).
- The Rockets make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.5% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Buffalo
|W 75-74
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Kent State
|W 68-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 73-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/18/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
