The No. 12 Toledo Rockets (28-4) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) on Saturday. This 5-12 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Toledo vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.1 the Cyclones allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.1 points, Toledo is 21-2.
  • Iowa State's record is 15-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The 75.5 points per game the Cyclones put up are 13.1 more points than the Rockets allow (62.4).
  • Iowa State is 19-6 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • When Toledo allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 23-3.
  • The Cyclones are making 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Rockets concede to opponents (37.8%).
  • The Rockets make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.5% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 Buffalo W 75-74 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/10/2023 Kent State W 68-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/11/2023 Bowling Green W 73-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/18/2023 Iowa State - Thompson-Boling Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.