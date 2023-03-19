The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) square off against the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Cleveland State has put together a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Vikings are 9-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Colonels games have hit the over 11 out of 30 times this season.

