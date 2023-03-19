Sunday's contest features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) and the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) clashing at Ocean Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 win for Eastern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 72, Cleveland State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-0.4)

Eastern Kentucky (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Eastern Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 17-10-0, while Cleveland State's is 16-15-0. The Colonels have an 11-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Vikings have a record of 18-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Eastern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Cleveland State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (posting 71.7 points per game, 183rd in college basketball, and giving up 68.1 per outing, 121st in college basketball) and have a +123 scoring differential.

Cleveland State wins the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It records 32.8 rebounds per game, 113th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.7.

Cleveland State hits 5.1 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31% from beyond the arc (332nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

Cleveland State wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

