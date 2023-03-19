The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 12:10 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-5.5) 151.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Xavier (-5) 152 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Xavier (-5) 152.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Xavier has covered 18 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.
  • Pittsburgh has compiled a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this year.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • Xavier is only 23rd-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), but 20th-best according to computer rankings.
  • The Musketeers have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +5500.
  • Xavier has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

