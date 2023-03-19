The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday at 12:10 PM.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Xavier has put together an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Pittsburgh has put together a 23-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 21 Panthers games this year have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Xavier is only 22nd-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), but 20th-best according to computer rankings.

The Musketeers have experienced the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +5000.

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

