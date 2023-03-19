Sunday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Xavier Musketeers (26-9) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) at 12:10 PM (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 win for Xavier, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Xavier. The over/under has been set at 151.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -5.5

Xavier -5.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -210, Pittsburgh +175

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Pittsburgh 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+5.5)



Pittsburgh (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Xavier is 16-15-0 against the spread this season compared to Pittsburgh's 21-11-0 ATS record. The Musketeers have a 19-12-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 156.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Xavier is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 81.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 73.9 per outing (290th in college basketball). They have a +255 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Xavier ranks 34th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Musketeers average 101.2 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions (196th in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (222nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (213th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game (posting 75.2 points per game, 92nd in college basketball, and conceding 69.3 per contest, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +205 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 95th in the country at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 31.6 its opponents average.

Pittsburgh hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) while shooting 36.1% from deep (75th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 32.6%.

Pittsburgh forces 11 turnovers per game (266th in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (60th in college basketball).

