The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Xavier Musketeers against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 12:10 PM ET. The Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS

Xavier's Last Game

In its most recent game, Xavier topped Kennesaw State on Friday, 72-67. Its leading scorer was Jerome Hunter with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerome Hunter 24 5 0 1 1 0 Souley Boum 17 5 2 0 0 1 Colby Jones 12 6 4 1 0 0

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also posts 14 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Colby Jones is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also posts 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Adam Kunkel is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)