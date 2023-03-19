Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Xavier Musketeers and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Greensboro Coliseum at 12:10 PM ET features the Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Panthers' Jamarius Burton as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Xavier's Last Game

Xavier won its previous game versus Kennesaw State, 72-67, on Friday. Jerome Hunter led the way with 24 points, and also had five rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerome Hunter 24 5 0 1 1 0 Souley Boum 17 5 2 0 0 1 Colby Jones 12 6 4 1 0 0

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.9), and also averages 14 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Colby Jones posts a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Freemantle posts 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Adam Kunkel is posting 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)