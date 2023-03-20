Bowling Green vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (28-6) and the Green Bay Phoenix (28-5) at Kress Events Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Bowling Green taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last time out, the Falcons won on Thursday 87-80 over Liberty.
Bowling Green vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bowling Green vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 67, Green Bay 65
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' best win of the season came against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings. The Falcons captured the 88-76 home win on January 18.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bowling Green is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Falcons are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 61) on January 18
- 70-61 over Ball State (No. 72) on March 10
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on March 1
- 87-80 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 16
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 105) on February 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons average 77.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (178th in college basketball). They have a +457 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.
- With 75.3 points per game in MAC contests, Bowling Green is posting 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (77.7 PPG).
- Offensively, the Falcons have performed better at home this season, putting up 82.6 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game away from home.
- At home, Bowling Green is surrendering 1.6 more points per game (66.0) than when playing on the road (64.4).
- The Falcons have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 71.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.3 points fewer than the 77.7 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.