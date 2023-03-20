Ohio State vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) clashing at Value City Arena (on March 20) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes took care of business in their most recent game 80-66 against JMU on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes took down the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Buckeyes have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- Ohio State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30
- 66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 31
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes have a +414 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 80.7 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and are allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball.
- Ohio State's offense has been less productive in Big Ten games this season, averaging 74.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.7 PPG.
- Offensively, the Buckeyes have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 82.8 points per game, compared to 78 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, Ohio State is ceding 2.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than away from home (67).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 73.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 80.7 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.