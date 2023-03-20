Ohio State vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Monday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) going head-to-head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Buckeyes took care of business in their last outing 80-66 against JMU on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 68
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes notched their signature win of the season on March 4, when they took down the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 79-75.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
- Ohio State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes' +414 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (275th in college basketball).
- With 74.8 points per game in Big Ten contests, Ohio State is tallying 5.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.7 PPG).
- In home games, the Buckeyes are posting 4.8 more points per game (82.8) than they are on the road (78).
- Defensively, Ohio State has been better at home this year, surrendering 64.6 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.
- The Buckeyes' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 73.3 points a contest compared to the 80.7 they've averaged this year.
