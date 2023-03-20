Monday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and the Toledo Rockets (29-4) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Rockets took care of business in their last game 80-73 against Iowa State on Saturday.

Toledo vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Toledo vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets took down the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones in an 80-73 win on March 18, which was their best win of the season.

The Rockets have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

Toledo has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 66th-most victories.

Toledo has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

80-73 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 18

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

73-58 over Bowling Green (No. 69) on March 11

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 69) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 71) on February 25

Toledo Performance Insights