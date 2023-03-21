The Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (33-31-7) on the road on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-250) Blue Jackets (+210) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 62 times this season, and won 18, or 29.0%, of those games.

Columbus has entered 29 games this season as an underdog by +210 or more and is 7-22 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 32.3% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 219 (18th) Goals 181 (29th) 216 (13th) Goals Allowed 266 (30th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 33 (29th) 33 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (22nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Seven of Columbus' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored 181 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 3.9 goals per game, 266 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -85.

