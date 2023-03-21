The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center as 4-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Cavaliers vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4)

Nets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Cavaliers have covered the spread less often than the Nets this season, recording an ATS record of 39-33-1, compared to the 38-33-0 mark of the Nets.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Cleveland (23-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60.5%) than Brooklyn (12-3) does as the underdog (80%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (43.7% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (49.3%).

The Cavaliers have a .737 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (42-15) this season while the Nets have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-20).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland has been carried by its defense, as it ranks best in the NBA by giving up only 106.6 points per game. It ranks 25th in the league in points scored (112.2 per contest).

So far this year, the Cavaliers rank 17th in the league in assists, delivering 24.9 per game.

With 11.5 treys per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They own a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 14th in the league.

Of the shots attempted by Cleveland in 2022-23, 62.8% of them have been two-pointers (72.3% of the team's made baskets) and 37.2% have been three-pointers (27.7%).

