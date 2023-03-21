Cavaliers vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-2.5
|218.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 37 times.
- Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers have compiled a 40-33-0 record against the spread.
- Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 42, or 73.7%, of those games.
- This season, Cleveland has won 34 of its 44 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|37
|50.7%
|112.2
|225.6
|106.6
|219.4
|219.7
|Nets
|44
|62%
|113.4
|225.6
|112.8
|219.4
|227
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- Six of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 16 times in 36 road games.
- The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.6 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.8).
- Cleveland is 31-13 against the spread and 33-11 overall when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|40-33
|31-20
|36-37
|Nets
|38-33
|16-8
|31-40
Cavaliers vs. Nets Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Nets
|112.2
|113.4
|25
|19
|31-13
|35-17
|33-11
|36-16
|106.6
|112.8
|1
|12
|35-17
|23-13
|41-11
|26-10
