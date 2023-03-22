Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Utah Valley Wolverines (27-8) take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (23-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah Valley vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Valley Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 22-11-0 ATS this season.
- Utah Valley has put together a 23-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 32 times this season.
