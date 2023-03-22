Wednesday's game that pits the Utah Valley Wolverines (27-8) against the Cincinnati Bearcats (23-12) at UCCU Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Utah Valley. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 73, Cincinnati 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Valley (-0.7)

Utah Valley (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Utah Valley has compiled a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Cincinnati is 17-11-0. The Wolverines have a 15-13-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bearcats have a record of 14-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Utah Valley is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Cincinnati has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 47th in college basketball, and allowing 69.2 per contest, 151st in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential.

Cincinnati wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 34.2 rebounds per game, 47th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.9.

Cincinnati knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (43rd in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from deep (105th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 31.3%.

Cincinnati wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.2 (34th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

