Bowling Green vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (29-6) and the Memphis Lady Tigers (22-10) at Stroh Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Bowling Green taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 23.
The Falcons are coming off of a 69-51 win over Green Bay in their last outing on Monday.
Bowling Green vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 69, Memphis 66
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' best win of the season came against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings. The Falcons registered the 88-76 home win on January 18.
- Bowling Green has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Falcons are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
- Bowling Green has 14 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18
- 69-51 on the road over Green Bay (No. 68) on March 20
- 70-61 over Ball State (No. 76) on March 10
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1
- 87-80 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 16
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons' +475 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.5 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (170th in college basketball).
- With 75.3 points per game in MAC action, Bowling Green is averaging 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (77.5 PPG).
- The Falcons are scoring 82.6 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 74.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Bowling Green has been worse in home games this season, surrendering 66.0 points per game, compared to 63.6 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Falcons have been racking up 70.2 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 77.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
