Thursday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (29-6) and the Memphis Lady Tigers (22-10) at Stroh Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Bowling Green taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 23.

The Falcons are coming off of a 69-51 win over Green Bay in their last outing on Monday.

Bowling Green vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 69, Memphis 66

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' best win of the season came against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings. The Falcons registered the 88-76 home win on January 18.

Bowling Green has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Falcons are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Bowling Green has 14 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18

69-51 on the road over Green Bay (No. 68) on March 20

70-61 over Ball State (No. 76) on March 10

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1

87-80 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 16

Bowling Green Performance Insights