Blue Jackets vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders (37-27-8, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (22-41-7) at Nationwide Arena. The matchup on Friday, March 24 begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+170)
|6
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 19 of the 63 games, or 30.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has entered 41 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 11-30 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.
- Columbus has played 43 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|215 (22nd)
|Goals
|188 (30th)
|193 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (30th)
|32 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (27th)
|36 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (21st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus has hit the over in eight of its past 10 games.
- The Blue Jackets total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 2.0 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.1 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 188 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 272 total goals given up (3.9 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -84.
