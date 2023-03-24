Xavier vs. Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.
Xavier vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Xavier vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
Xavier vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Xavier is 19-15-0 ATS this year.
- The Musketeers have been an underdog by 4 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Bookmakers have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
